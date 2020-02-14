Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko has filed a lawsuit with Kyiv's Pechersky District court over the non-payment of a bonus for the victory in the case heard by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce against Gazprom.

"I demand that Naftogaz fulfill its obligations under the employment contract – salary payments. This bonus is part of the salary under Ukrainian law, it is prescribed in my employment contract and therefore should have been automatically paid on December 30 [2019]," he said in the Countdown program on the UA:Pershyi TV channel on Thursday.

Vitrenko said that he had previously suggested options for this bonus to the country's leadership, but there was no reaction to them.

"I hope that the decision [of the Pechersky District court] will be fair, no one will telephone there," he said.

Earlier this week he said that in the middle of January he proposed to the political leaders of the country to give his bonus to all Ukrainians. He said that he considers his bonus to be well-deserved, calling on the authorities to publicly recognize the validity of its payment and thereby demonstrating his commitment to the principle of public justice.