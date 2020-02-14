Economy

15:31 14.02.2020

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

1 min read
Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

 Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko has filed a lawsuit with Kyiv's Pechersky District court over the non-payment of a bonus for the victory in the case heard by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce against Gazprom.

"I demand that Naftogaz fulfill its obligations under the employment contract – salary payments. This bonus is part of the salary under Ukrainian law, it is prescribed in my employment contract and therefore should have been automatically paid on December 30 [2019]," he said in the Countdown program on the UA:Pershyi TV channel on Thursday.

Vitrenko said that he had previously suggested options for this bonus to the country's leadership, but there was no reaction to them.

"I hope that the decision [of the Pechersky District court] will be fair, no one will telephone there," he said.

Earlier this week he said that in the middle of January he proposed to the political leaders of the country to give his bonus to all Ukrainians. He said that he considers his bonus to be well-deserved, calling on the authorities to publicly recognize the validity of its payment and thereby demonstrating his commitment to the principle of public justice.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:01 14.02.2020
Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

16:15 14.02.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

12:08 03.02.2020
Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

15:13 29.01.2020
Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

17:21 28.01.2020
Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

16:12 28.01.2020
Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

11:49 22.01.2020
Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

18:53 20.01.2020
Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Zelensky at meeting with business circles: Authorities doing everything to make Ukraine attractive to investors

Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

LATEST

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Zelensky at meeting with business circles: Authorities doing everything to make Ukraine attractive to investors

Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

IMF notes active dialogue with Ukraine on new program, finds it difficult to name possible term for its approval

Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

DP World entering Ukraine via buying controlling stake in TIS Container Terminal Ukraine

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone-Ukraine, lifecell in terms of mobile Internet speed in 2019 – nPerf

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD