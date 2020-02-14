Economy

12:46 14.02.2020

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Nova Poshta International (part of the Nova Poshta group of companies) does not plan to suspend delivery of items to/from China, the company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As regards parcels from China, they are delivered as usual. For this, when ordering from Aliexpress, customers need to specify the Aliexpress Standard Shipping delivery service and select the nearest Nova Poshta office from the list of available ones," the company noted.

At the same time, according to Nova Poshta, the delivery of shipments from Ukraine to China may be delayed due to the fault of the Chinese side.

"For our part, we continue to deliver parcels from Ukraine to China, but local delivery within China itself may occur with delays. This is due to restrictions in the work of Chinese companies in connection with coronavirus. We warn our customers about possible delays in sending parcels," the company said.

Nova Poshta also emphasized that the number of parcels from China is usually reduced in January-February, due to the celebration of New Year holidays in this country, during which business activity in the country decreases.

"It is also known that due to the situation with the coronavirus, some suppliers ship goods with delays. Therefore, it is still difficult to analyze how coronavirus affected the volume of parcels from China," Nova Poshta said.

