Zelensky at meeting with business circles: Authorities doing everything to make Ukraine attractive to investors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has assured the business association of being open to cooperation and willingness to listen to all proposals, in particular regarding legislative changes that will improve the business climate and will be aimed at increasing the economy and the well-being of citizens, the Office of the Head of State said.

"Every day we do everything to make the country more attractive. More attractive for business. We are doing everything right now - we are doing things that the President and government simply do not do in a modern European country. But now we "clean" Ukraine from all the dirt, and there is too much dirt. However, you can help us by opening new offices and projects," Zelensky said at a meeting with representatives of leading business associations of the country.

The head of state noted that Ukraine has great potential for the development, growth and implementation of further reforms, in particular, judicial.

"But until it [judicial reform] is not completed, the state is ready to defend investors. My team and I are really ready to fight for each of you, for every penny that you invest in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"Why do we come up with investment programs? To make you feel safe in Ukraine right now, to keep your business secure," the Head of State said.

The president also recalled the government program for large investors Investment Nanny" and exemption from income tax for five years for those who will participate in the privatization of objects worth $10 million or more.

Zelensky thanked the participants of the meeting for their business activities and active participation in the life of the Ukrainian state and also suggested holding such meetings on a monthly basis.

In turn, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder noted that the meeting was attended by the largest investors who had already raised tens of billions of dollars for the Ukrainian economy and were ready to invest further.

"88% of U.S. companies already operating in Ukraine report an increase in their revenues, 65% are ready to continue investing," he said.

Hunder also endorsed the president's proposal on regular meetings, as, in his opinion, dialogue is important for fruitful cooperation.

"We are optimistic and ready to work together. Only by joining forces will we be able to achieve our common goal," he said.

Executive Director of the European Business Association Anna Derevyanko commended the recent steps taken to improve the investment climate, including the launch of the reformed State Customs Service.

She also noted the demonopolization of Ukrspyrt, the promotion of land reform, the preservation of the National Bank's independence, the launch of micro-enterprise loans, etc.

At the same time, the Executive Director of the European Business Association stressed the need for judicial reform, "so that everyone has a level playing field."