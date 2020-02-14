Economy

11:37 14.02.2020

Zelensky at meeting with business circles: Authorities doing everything to make Ukraine attractive to investors

3 min read
Zelensky at meeting with business circles: Authorities doing everything to make Ukraine attractive to investors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has assured the business association of being open to cooperation and willingness to listen to all proposals, in particular regarding legislative changes that will improve the business climate and will be aimed at increasing the economy and the well-being of citizens, the Office of the Head of State said.

"Every day we do everything to make the country more attractive. More attractive for business. We are doing everything right now - we are doing things that the President and government simply do not do in a modern European country. But now we "clean" Ukraine from all the dirt, and there is too much dirt. However, you can help us by opening new offices and projects," Zelensky said at a meeting with representatives of leading business associations of the country.

The head of state noted that Ukraine has great potential for the development, growth and implementation of further reforms, in particular, judicial.

"But until it [judicial reform] is not completed, the state is ready to defend investors. My team and I are really ready to fight for each of you, for every penny that you invest in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"Why do we come up with investment programs? To make you feel safe in Ukraine right now, to keep your business secure," the Head of State said.

The president also recalled the government program for large investors Investment Nanny" and exemption from income tax for five years for those who will participate in the privatization of objects worth $10 million or more.

Zelensky thanked the participants of the meeting for their business activities and active participation in the life of the Ukrainian state and also suggested holding such meetings on a monthly basis.

In turn, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder noted that the meeting was attended by the largest investors who had already raised tens of billions of dollars for the Ukrainian economy and were ready to invest further.

"88% of U.S. companies already operating in Ukraine report an increase in their revenues, 65% are ready to continue investing," he said.

Hunder also endorsed the president's proposal on regular meetings, as, in his opinion, dialogue is important for fruitful cooperation.

"We are optimistic and ready to work together. Only by joining forces will we be able to achieve our common goal," he said.

Executive Director of the European Business Association Anna Derevyanko commended the recent steps taken to improve the investment climate, including the launch of the reformed State Customs Service.

She also noted the demonopolization of Ukrspyrt, the promotion of land reform, the preservation of the National Bank's independence, the launch of micro-enterprise loans, etc.

At the same time, the Executive Director of the European Business Association stressed the need for judicial reform, "so that everyone has a level playing field."

Tags: #zelensky #business #investors
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:52 14.02.2020
President's Office to sue Skhemy TV program with demand to retract, apologize for report

President's Office to sue Skhemy TV program with demand to retract, apologize for report

15:41 14.02.2020
Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

14:41 14.02.2020
Yermak about 'Schemes' investigation into Zelensky's visit to Oman: It's all a lie

Yermak about 'Schemes' investigation into Zelensky's visit to Oman: It's all a lie

12:28 14.02.2020
Reports on meeting between Patrushev, Zelensky in Oman are classic example of fake news - Peskov

Reports on meeting between Patrushev, Zelensky in Oman are classic example of fake news - Peskov

12:09 14.02.2020
Zelensky's press secretary denies president's meeting with Patrushev

Zelensky's press secretary denies president's meeting with Patrushev

10:36 14.02.2020
Town to be built in Kherson region for IDPs from Crimea, with more than 500 Crimean Tatars families – Zelensky

Town to be built in Kherson region for IDPs from Crimea, with more than 500 Crimean Tatars families – Zelensky

11:26 12.02.2020
Zelensky: Maidan is the most complicated case in Ukraine

Zelensky: Maidan is the most complicated case in Ukraine

09:44 12.02.2020
Zelensky: We'll create program to motivate young people from temporarily occupied territories to retain Ukrainian citizenship

Zelensky: We'll create program to motivate young people from temporarily occupied territories to retain Ukrainian citizenship

17:56 11.02.2020
Zelensky: "Power is an opportunity. I have the chance to help."

Zelensky: "Power is an opportunity. I have the chance to help."

17:13 11.02.2020
Zelensky authorizes Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in TCG humanitarian subgroup in Lutkovska's place

Zelensky authorizes Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in TCG humanitarian subgroup in Lutkovska's place

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

IMF notes active dialogue with Ukraine on new program, finds it difficult to name possible term for its approval

LATEST

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

IMF notes active dialogue with Ukraine on new program, finds it difficult to name possible term for its approval

Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD