Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, the German national railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding strategic partnership for the development of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The document was signed in Kyiv on February 5 with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and member of the board for infrastructure at Deutsche Bahn AG Ronald Pofalla, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"We emphasized that within the framework of our cooperation, we will primarily focus on consulting ... And we are confident that our cooperation will be successful," Pofalla said when signing the document.