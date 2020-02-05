Economy

16:29 05.02.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, the German national railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding strategic partnership for the development of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The document was signed in Kyiv on February 5 with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and member of the board for infrastructure at Deutsche Bahn AG Ronald Pofalla, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"We emphasized that within the framework of our cooperation, we will primarily focus on consulting ... And we are confident that our cooperation will be successful," Pofalla said when signing the document.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #deutsche_bahn
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:51 05.02.2020
Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

16:26 29.01.2020
Govt approves dismissal of Ukrzaliznytsia head, will announce new competition – Honcharuk

Govt approves dismissal of Ukrzaliznytsia head, will announce new competition – Honcharuk

16:22 24.01.2020
Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

Honcharuk: Road map on cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to be signed on Feb 5

11:48 13.01.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays around $24 mln on eurobonds

16:55 28.11.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

16:49 25.11.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

13:11 21.11.2019
Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

17:52 11.11.2019
SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

14:59 29.10.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

15:09 03.10.2019
NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

LATEST

Participation of traders in e-trade in raw wood will lead to rise in timber prices – EBA

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

Govt allocates UAH 169 mln to pay off wage arrears to Ukrainian miners

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Zelensky notes importance of solving wage arrears issue to miners, developing concept for coal industry reorganization

Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD