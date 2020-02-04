Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

Ukraine and the European Union (EU) have established an arbitration panel on restrictions applied by Ukraine on exports of round wood products, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine has said on its website.

"The arbitration panel to examine this matter was established on January 28, 2020," the ministry said.

In accordance with the Rules of Procedures of the Association Agreement, interested natural or legal persons established in the territories of the European Union or Ukraine ("amicus curiae") may make unsolicited written submissions to the arbitration panel. Amicus curiae submissions shall be sent not later than February 27, 2020.