Gas transmission system of Ukraine starts transporting Russian gas under new contract with Gazprom

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), which replaced Ukrtransgaz as the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system on January 1, 2020, has reported continuation of Russian gas transit under the new agreement reached between Russia's Gazprom and NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in furtherance of the previous ten-year contract.

"We have transported the first cubic meters of gas to the EU under the new gas contract consistent with European regulations. The gas transmission system is operating normally," the operator said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.