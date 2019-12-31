Economy

16:14 31.12.2019

Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

2 min read
Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

The timeline for launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot be assessed as of yet, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

Russia and its European partners have repeatedly said that the project should be put into operation at the beginning of 2020.

"I don't think that someone will give a date now. Objective force majeure circumstances arose due to actions by a third country, actions which are at odds with international law, as well as with the rules of international trade and commercial relations," Peskov said.

"This is creating some problems, but this doesn't throw into question the project as it is or its completion," he said.

In his comments, Peskov treated the Swiss contractor's refusal to stop the construction project with understanding. "The company [Allseas] decided to complete work amid U.S. sanctions, which are illegal from our point of view. The company is certainly entitled to make this decision. This will push back deadlines for the commissioning of this project but will not hinder it. We hope that the project will be launched, albeit with a delay. The required [building] capacity is at hand for that, and we have already spoken about this, as well," he said.

Peskov did not comment on the prospects of levying penalties for the termination of work by Allseas.

"These are commercial issues, which cannot be made public," he said.

Tags: #usa #nord_stream_2 #peskov #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:00 30.12.2019
Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

17:55 26.12.2019
Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

11:44 24.12.2019
UNIT.City facility receives U.S. green building certificate LEED

UNIT.City facility receives U.S. green building certificate LEED

15:59 23.12.2019
Taylor: United States working on having a qualified person head embassy in Ukraine

Taylor: United States working on having a qualified person head embassy in Ukraine

13:12 23.12.2019
Allocation of $300 mln on military aid to Ukraine testifies to strong bipartisan support – U.S. Embassy

Allocation of $300 mln on military aid to Ukraine testifies to strong bipartisan support – U.S. Embassy

11:03 23.12.2019
Russia has ships capable of completing Nord Stream 2 construction, but they won't cope in short time – media

Russia has ships capable of completing Nord Stream 2 construction, but they won't cope in short time – media

15:35 21.12.2019
U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

12:26 21.12.2019
Lutsenko: Only America, President Trump can help stop Russia's war against Ukraine

Lutsenko: Only America, President Trump can help stop Russia's war against Ukraine

10:30 19.12.2019
Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

10:14 19.12.2019
U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

Hryvnia strengthening could resume in second half of Jan – bankers

Ukraine-Russia gas talks continue in Vienna – GTSOU head

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

LATEST

Lukashenko, Medvedev agree on Russian fossil fuel deliveries to Belarus without contracts - Belarusian presidential press service

President signs law on compliance of NCER activities with Constitution

Ukraine, Gazprom sign amicable agreement in arbitration on AMC fine of $7.4 bln

Hryvnia strengthening could resume in second half of Jan – bankers

Ukraine-Russia gas talks continue in Vienna – GTSOU head

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

Antitrust agency permits EssilorLuxottica to buy largest Ukrainian eye-glass network Luxoptica

Nuclear inspectorate approves transfer of Westinghouse fuel at reactor three of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP into industrial exploitation

Ukrainian govt approves signing of amicable agreement with Gazprom

Banks with Russian capital have worst results of stress tests

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD