Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

The timeline for launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot be assessed as of yet, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

Russia and its European partners have repeatedly said that the project should be put into operation at the beginning of 2020.

"I don't think that someone will give a date now. Objective force majeure circumstances arose due to actions by a third country, actions which are at odds with international law, as well as with the rules of international trade and commercial relations," Peskov said.

"This is creating some problems, but this doesn't throw into question the project as it is or its completion," he said.

In his comments, Peskov treated the Swiss contractor's refusal to stop the construction project with understanding. "The company [Allseas] decided to complete work amid U.S. sanctions, which are illegal from our point of view. The company is certainly entitled to make this decision. This will push back deadlines for the commissioning of this project but will not hinder it. We hope that the project will be launched, albeit with a delay. The required [building] capacity is at hand for that, and we have already spoken about this, as well," he said.

Peskov did not comment on the prospects of levying penalties for the termination of work by Allseas.

"These are commercial issues, which cannot be made public," he said.