Economy

16:00 27.12.2019

Ukrtelecom decides not to increase fixed-line communication tariffs for households from Jan

1 min read
Ukrtelecom decides not to increase fixed-line communication tariffs for households from Jan

Ukrtelecom has quitted plans to increase the fixed-line communication tariffs for households from January 1, 2020, the press service of the company told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"The increase in the cost of providing communication services both in the company and in the industry as a whole created the need for higher prices. This has already reflected in a gradual increase in prices in the mobile communications market. At the same time, Ukrtelecom has found an opportunity of postponing the rise in price of its fixed telephony service for households in connection with its social significance," the company said.

The operator continues carefully analyzing the macroeconomic and market situation in order to offer customers the most affordable prices for services, taking into account their social importance.

Tariffs for business will be increased in accordance with the decision of the regulator.

The company said that the cut-off tariffs increased 10%. This is an average of UAH 3-7 without VAT for the tariff plans. Packaged business offers that include options such as calls to mobile and long-distance numbers will also change.

Tags: #tariffs #ukrtelecom
