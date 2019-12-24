Economy

17:50 24.12.2019

Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

1 min read
Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russia's Gazprom on December 26, 2019 are to meet for final approval of the gas transit contracts, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"We have already completed our "homework:" we have prepared draft contracts that are ready to be signed. On December 26, the Naftogaz and Gazprom teams will meet to finally agree on the terms of the contracts. Each party has its own draft contracts, but only one needs to be signed. Actually, on December 26th we will work on the common version," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Once again, I emphasize that the common version does not mean that continuous concessions are provided on our part. We will by no means allow Ukraine's national interests to be compromised," the top manager of the Ukrainian company added.

Vitrenko also expressed the hope that the parties would be able to agree on the terms of the contracts and complete the process this Friday, December 27, but at the same time added that, if necessary, the work would continue at the weekend.

Interfax-Ukraine
