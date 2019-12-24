Ukraine's energy regulator makes final decision on certification of new GTS operator

The National Commission of Ukraine for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has made the final decision on certification of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (TSO of Ukraine), which will become fully operational as the new operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) from January 1, 2020.

The decision was made at a meeting of the commission on Tuesday.

"Congratulations! We have made the decision on the final certification of the operator of the GTS," Head of the commission Valeriy Tarasiuk said during the meeting.