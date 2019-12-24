Difficult approval of contracts with Gazprom continues – Vitrenko

Yuriy Vitrenko, the Executive Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy, has announces the ongoing difficult coordination of contracts with Gazprom, under which full information about them remains non-public.

"I can't "reveal all the cards" now. We are continuing to coordinate contracts, and until they are signed, I can't be completely frank so as not to worsen our position," Vitrenko said on Facebook.

He stressed that achieving agreements with Gazprom is important from the point of view of Ukraine's international reputation, state budget revenues and the country's security.

"When Ukraine provides gas transit to Europe, Europe is more interested in protecting Ukraine's interests in the international arena. It may seem to some people to be an exaggeration, but gas transit is also a safeguard against the full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation," he said.