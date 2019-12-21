Gazprom to pay $2.9 bln to Naftogaz before Dec 29, Ukrainian govt to sign settlement agreement in $7.4 bln lawsuit

Gazprom is to pay $2.9 billion to Naftogaz in line with the decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, and the government of Ukraine, in turn, should sign a settlement agreement with Gazprom waiving the Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee's $7.4 billion claims.

The Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee's arbitration claim is worth UAH 171.9 billion, including fines and late fees. It is about $7.4 billion at today's exchange rate.