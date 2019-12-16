Economy

16:47 16.12.2019

Naftogaz denies achievement of agreements with Russia on gas transit, reports on continuation of talks

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has denied reaching an agreement on any gas transit arrangements with the Russian side as of today, the company said on Monday.

"Information that Russia and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement on gas transit does not correspond to reality," the Ukrainian gas monopoly said in a press release.

"Talks between the sides continue at the expert level and in the trilateral format with the participation of representatives of the European Commission," Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz asks journalists to be attentive, check information and contact the company for confirmation and official commentary on the situation.

"We also want to finish these talks as quickly as possible and go on vacation. But no matter how strongly the mountains beckon us, we will not back off our negotiating position for their sake," Naftogaz said on Facebook.

As reported, on Friday, the latest round of talks between Naftogaz and Russia's Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom took place in Vienna on December 13, after which media reported about supposed preliminary agreements on the continuation of the transit of gas after January 1, 2020.

At the same time, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said the sides had agreed to continue the discussion of options for continuing transit shipments of natural gas after 2019.

"It's too early to talk about an agreed option, but we are taking the most constructive position. Active work continues," he said on Facebook.

Tags: #naftogaz #gas
Interfax-Ukraine
