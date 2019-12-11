Govt returns to state ownership 14 asset complexes of Food and Grain Corporation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has returned to state ownership 14 asset complexes of PJSC State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU), Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk reported from the closed meeting of the government on Wednesday.

"The government has returned to state ownership 14 asset complexes of the SFGCU, which were illegally privatized earlier. This is story has been lasting in courts for many years. The state won the case," he wrote on Telegram.

Honcharuk added that a decision on the further fate of the assets will be made in line with the general rules of the state property management reform.