Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:34 11.09.2025

No government statements on additional UAH 300 bln budget increase

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Oleksiy Leonov (the "Servant of the People" faction) states that to date there have been no official statements from the Cabinet of Ministers about the need to increase the 2025 state budget by an additional UAH 300 billion.

"As for these UAH 300 billion, to date there have been no official statements from either the Ministry of Finance or the Prime Minister. Is this possible in any amount: UAH 100-200-300 billion? Yes, it is possible. It all depends on the intensity of hostilities," Leonov said on the national telethon on Thursday, answering the question of whether it will be necessary to review the 2025 state budget again to increase expenditures by another UAH 300 billion.

Earlier, the ezine Economic Truth (Ekhonomicheskaya Pravda) published an article saying that by the end of 2025 the state lacks about UAH 300 billion for defense financing. In particular, it was noted that the changes must be approved by the end of October, because from November it will be difficult for the government to finance the financial support of military personnel. As reported, at the end of June, the Verkhovna Rada increased the expenditures of the state budget for 2025 by UAH 400.5 billion, or 10.2% - to UAH 4 trillion 329.51 billion for defense needs.

