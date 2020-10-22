Facts

19:03 22.10.2020

Cabinet replaces head of State Customs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed acting head of the State Customs Service Andriy Pavlovsky and appointed Yevhen Yentis in his place.

According to the Uriadovy Portal, the government made the corresponding decision at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

Yentis held the position of Deputy Head of Customs for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization. He joined the team of ex-head of customs Maksym Nefyodov in 2019, and before that he worked at the ProZorro State Enterprise.

