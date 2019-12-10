Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

The Ministry of Finance's legal team on Tuesday will present Ukraine's position at the hearings by the UK Supreme Court on complaints by both parties against the decision of the court of appeal on $3 billion eurobonds issued by Ukraine in favor of Russia in 2013, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance's legal team will present the position of Ukraine, previously supported by the unanimous conclusions of the court of appeal, that the fundamental question regarding the validity of contracts on the so called "Russian bonds" is subject to public trial in full or, otherwise, English courts should refuse Russia the decision," she said on Facebook.

Markarova noted that on December 9 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky clearly indicated the country's right to its own development vector and choice of course, and that Ukraine is capable of fulfilling the agreements.

"But the world is a two-way street, and we also expect fulfillment of the agreements from Russia," the minister said.