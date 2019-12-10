Economy

12:30 10.12.2019

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

1 min read
Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

The Ministry of Finance's legal team on Tuesday will present Ukraine's position at the hearings by the UK Supreme Court on complaints by both parties against the decision of the court of appeal on $3 billion eurobonds issued by Ukraine in favor of Russia in 2013, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance's legal team will present the position of Ukraine, previously supported by the unanimous conclusions of the court of appeal, that the fundamental question regarding the validity of contracts on the so called "Russian bonds" is subject to public trial in full or, otherwise, English courts should refuse Russia the decision," she said on Facebook.

Markarova noted that on December 9 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky clearly indicated the country's right to its own development vector and choice of course, and that Ukraine is capable of fulfilling the agreements.

"But the world is a two-way street, and we also expect fulfillment of the agreements from Russia," the minister said.

Tags: #eurobonds #russia #court #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:56 10.12.2019
Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

17:39 10.12.2019
New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

10:59 10.12.2019
No information indicating Ukraine interfered with 2016 to U.S. presidential elections, says FBI director

No information indicating Ukraine interfered with 2016 to U.S. presidential elections, says FBI director

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

10:07 10.12.2019
Zelensky rejects idea of Ukraine's federalization

Zelensky rejects idea of Ukraine's federalization

10:05 10.12.2019
Zelensky invited Russian journalists to Ukraine, surprised to hear of their problems on Ukrainian border

Zelensky invited Russian journalists to Ukraine, surprised to hear of their problems on Ukrainian border

18:59 09.12.2019
Russian claims against Ukraine on eurobonds now $4.5 bln – MinFin

Russian claims against Ukraine on eurobonds now $4.5 bln – MinFin

17:48 09.12.2019
Inflation in Ukraine down to 0.1% in Nov, to 5.1% in annual terms – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine down to 0.1% in Nov, to 5.1% in annual terms – statistics

14:03 09.12.2019
Moscow City Court sentences ex-Ukrainian MP to 2 yrs in case of attack on Russian Embassy in Kyiv

Moscow City Court sentences ex-Ukrainian MP to 2 yrs in case of attack on Russian Embassy in Kyiv

13:11 09.12.2019
Ukraine still prefers transporting transit cargo from Russia to detriment of Ukrainian companies – market players

Ukraine still prefers transporting transit cargo from Russia to detriment of Ukrainian companies – market players

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

LATEST

Customs service seeks to launch IT post-clearance customs audit system in May 2020, eBorder application in Oct

Mobile communications operators, Kyiv metropolitan negotiating project of launching 4G Internet in subway – Kyivstar

Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

EBRD, Sweden launch campaign to support project for solid waste treatment in Lviv

Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

Zelensky hopes it will be possible to agree on gas transit from Jan 1, sign contract for more than year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD