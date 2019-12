Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

Executive Director of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko positively assesses hearings held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on the forced recovery of $3 billion from Russia's gas giant Gazprom in pursuance of the Stockholm arbitration award, awaiting a positive final decision on February 25, 2020.