Economy

18:36 27.11.2019

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

Naftogaz Ukrainy, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as ambassadors of the countries of the European Union and Asia have discussed the risks for gas production, which carries the law on public procurement, Naftogaz director for procurement Orest Lohunov has said.

"The ambassadors of the EU and Asia, representatives of the EBRD and other banks are aware of the risks to gas production that the public procurement law carries. State-owned companies (unlike their private competitors) will find themselves in an artificially created regulated environment unsuitable for structuring EPCF (engineering procurement construction financing) and PEC (production enhancement contracts) of contracts, vendor lists and other progressive practices," he said on Facebook.

The meeting was also attended by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman and World Bank Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Satu Kahkonen.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on October 17 signed the law on amending the law of Ukraine on public procurement and some other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the improvement of public procurement, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on September 19, 2019.

Interfax-Ukraine
