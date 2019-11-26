Economy

15:06 26.11.2019

Gas from Russia during transit via Ukraine after Jan 1 without new contract will be pumped into UGS until documents signed

2 min read
Gas from Russia during transit via Ukraine after Jan 1 without new contract will be pumped into UGS until documents signed

If gas transit from Russia through Ukraine continues after January 1, 2020 and if there is no corresponding contract, it will be pumped into Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (UGS) until the relevant documents for the resources are signed, Executive Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Gas without documentation that will enter Ukraine will be pumped into underground gas storage facilities as "gas from an undetermined owner," while this gas is documented," he wrote on Facebook.

As reported, on January 1, 2020 the ten-year transit contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom terminates. The European Commission has already proposed to Gazprom the option of signing a transit contract for ten years with an annual volume of 60 billion cubic meters that was supported by the Ukrainian side.

At the trilateral negotiations held in Brussels in September, the Ukrainian side presented the future operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC or TSO of Ukraine, which handed over draft agreements on cooperation between operators of adjacent gas transmission systems to the Russian delegation, as well as a standard transportation agreement. In addition, Naftogaz handed over a roadmap to complete the unbundling of the TSO of Ukraine to Russia.

On November 18, 2019, Gazprom sent an official proposal to Naftogaz Ukrainy to extend the current contract or sign a new one on the transit of natural gas through Ukraine for the period of one year, taking into account projected demand of European buyers on gas in 2020.

In the proposal, Gazprom indicates that a necessary condition for extension of the existing contract or concluding a new one must be a waiver by both sides of all mutual claims in international arbitration and a cessation of all legal disputes.

Naftogaz responded to Gazprom by saying a new gas transit contract between Gazprom and the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system must comply with European rules. Naftogaz is also willing to consider receiving natural gas from Gazprom instead of the roughly $3 billion the latter owes under decisions of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

Tags: #vitrenko #ugs #russia #contracts #transit #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 25.11.2019
Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

14:27 25.11.2019
Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

10:37 25.11.2019
Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households – minister

Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households – minister

14:58 23.11.2019
Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households

Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households

14:23 23.11.2019
Technical consultations on gas transit via Ukraine to continue next week – Russian Energy Minister

Technical consultations on gas transit via Ukraine to continue next week – Russian Energy Minister

11:15 23.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

16:33 22.11.2019
Energy regulator approves preliminary decision on certification of new gas TSO

Energy regulator approves preliminary decision on certification of new gas TSO

18:32 19.11.2019
NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

17:26 19.11.2019
It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

17:15 19.11.2019
Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

Ukraine sends documents to Energy Community for certification of new GTS operator

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

LATEST

Finance Ministry decreases rate for four-year govt bonds to 12.4% thanks to demand of UAH 7.7 bln

NEQSOL seeks to invest $400 mln in Vodafone Ukraine, mulling other investment projects in Ukraine – MP Arakhamia

Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

IMF considers zero tax for amnesty of capital reinvested in government securities inappropriate

Зал ожидания для участвующих в ООС военных заработал на вокзале Херсона – "Укрзализныця"

MTS not expecting significant expenses on 5G in next two years

MTS is one of most successful investors in Ukraine – Concorde Capital representative

Ukraine sends documents to Energy Community for certification of new GTS operator

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD