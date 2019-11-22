Naftogaz CEO expects final decision about certification of new gas TSO to be made in second half of Dec

Chairman of Executive Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev expects that the final decision on certification of the new gas transmission system operator of Ukraine (TSO of Ukraine) will be approved in the second half of December.

"The Ukrainian regulator approved a preliminary decision on certification of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC. This means that the next important step towards the unbolting of the gas TSO has been successfully completed. A final decision is expected in the second half of December," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Soon, the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) will send a package of documents to the Energy Community Secretariat in order to obtain approval from the European regulator.

Currently, a lot of work remains related to the transfer of the GTS to the control of the Ministry of Finance, the transfer of assets between JSC Ukrtransgaz and the new operator. Despite this, the unbundling is going in line with the plan, Kobolev said.

He also said that the significant progress that was observed in recent months in the process of unbundling of the gas transmission system has been possible thanks to cooperation between Naftogaz, the Cabinet of Ministers, the regulator and European partners.

