10:44 13.11.2019

Honcharuk on land market: We can't satisfy everyone, our task is to balance interests of all stakeholders

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that while implementing land reform the government cannot satisfy everyone, however it will find balance for interests of all stakeholders.

"We cannot satisfy everyone, our task is to find balance for interests of all stakeholders [and not one specific group], set transparent game rules and support fair competition. This reform is being implemented first of all for Ukrainians and their interests," Honcharuk wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the prime minister, land reform is aimed not at selling out land, but at restoring justice and giving people the right to decide on their own what to do with their land shares – to sell, cultivate or sell them.

"Today the parliament may consider a bill on land turnover at first reading. I am calling on them for support. This is very important for all of us and for Ukraine," Honcharuk said.

He stressed that the government held numerous consultations and negotiations and worked on several dozens of possible scenarios before putting the bill for public discussion.

"After that we had a regular dialogue with both supporters and opponents of this initiative for two months in order to find a common denominator," the prime minister said.

Tags: #land_market #honcharuk
