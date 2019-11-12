Economy

15:08 12.11.2019

Nova Poshta starts delivery of goods from Rozetka to Moldova

Nova Poshta starts delivery of goods from Rozetka to Moldova

Nova Poshta has become a partner of the Ukrainian online retailer Rozetka for delivery to Moldova, the company's press service has said.

"In September 2019, the Moldovan website of the Rozetka online store was launched in a test mode, through which residents can buy goods and order their delivery home. Delivery abroad is carried out by Nova Poshta Moldova," the statement said.

Currently, through the online store one can order goods worth up to EUR 300 (a minimum duty-free import limit in Moldova). About 570,000 goods of various categories are presented there, including electrical equipment, household appliances, clothes, shoes, and others.

Customers can pay by credit card through the website, the door-to-door delivery is carried out to anywhere in the country.

Nova Poshta noted that since the goods are delivered from warehouses in Kyiv, the cost starts from EUR8 , the international delivery time is from three working days.

"A large assortment of goods plus quality delivery is the result of synergy between Nova Poshta and Rozetka. This is important for customers in Ukraine and Moldova," Olena Stepina, the business development director of Nova Poshta, said.

As reported, Nova Poshta Moldova and Nova Poshta Georgia, that are members of the Nova Poshta group of companies, in the first half of 2019 increased the number of processed items and reduced delivery terms.

Tags: #moldova #rozetka #nova_poshta
Interfax-Ukraine
