Economy

11:30 08.11.2019

Ukroboronprom initiates NSDC meeting on financial healing of defense industry

2 min read
Ukroboronprom initiates NSDC meeting on financial healing of defense industry

The Ukroboronprom state concern has proposed to the Ukrainian president to summon a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine devoted to the financial healing of the defense industry.

"So that we have a comprehensive approach, including writing off debts, so that we do not pay to cities for many hectares, so that the cities take the social sphere what they need," Ukroboronprom Director General Aivaras Abromavicius said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kharkiv.

According to him, there are five enterprises in the state concern that especially require such movement assistance, including debt relief: state-owned enterprise (SOE) Kharkiv Aviation Plant, which has UAH 3.5 billion of debt and SOE Malyshev Plant with debt of UAH 1.5 billion being in the state of bankruptcy.

"We need a strong-willed decision of the Finance Ministry [on debt relief]: it knows that it will never receive this money. A month ago we were close to writing off 85% of the debt of the Kharkiv Aviation Plant, but the Finance Ministry could not just do it at the last moment," Abromavicius said.

He also criticized the plans of the Cabinet of Ministers on paying of 90% of the profits received by the enterprises of the state concern to the national budget next year. According to him, during the year of the enterprises of Ukroboronprom in addition to UAH 6.5 billion of taxes pay another UAH 1 billion of dividends.

"I propose that dividends should not be paid in such a difficult period," the general director of the state concern said.

He said that in total, Ukroboronprom has 137 enterprises, of which 21 are in the temporarily occupied territories. Of the remaining, 70 are profit-making and 46 are loss-making. In total, 68,000 employees with an average month salary of UAH 12,900 are employed: from UAH 59,000 in Kyiv Design Bureau Luch to UAH 3,500 at the Kharkiv Aviation Plant.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #nsdc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:16 06.11.2019
Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

16:44 06.11.2019
Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

16:04 06.11.2019
Law enforcers should investigate defense industry crimes involving former politicians – Ukroboronprom head

Law enforcers should investigate defense industry crimes involving former politicians – Ukroboronprom head

15:33 06.11.2019
Zelensky shocked to learn than Malyshev Plant produces only one tank for Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2009

Zelensky shocked to learn than Malyshev Plant produces only one tank for Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2009

11:27 24.10.2019
Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

14:48 07.10.2019
Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

15:18 03.10.2019
Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

11:54 02.10.2019
Ukroboronprom head signs contract with Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit concern operations for 2018-2019 period

Ukroboronprom head signs contract with Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit concern operations for 2018-2019 period

17:08 30.09.2019
Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

09:55 30.09.2019
Ukroboronprom retakes control over Ukrspeсexport

Ukroboronprom retakes control over Ukrspeсexport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interpipe files lawsuit to European court against EC due to unfair duties on supply of seamless pipes to EU

Inflation in Ukraine amounts to 0.7% in Oct, slows to 6.5% in annual terms – statistics

EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

Zelensky to investors: Ukraine is most attractive startup on Earth, invest in our talented people

Founder of Alibaba Jack Ma sees large potential in Ukraine

LATEST

Interpipe files lawsuit to European court against EC due to unfair duties on supply of seamless pipes to EU

Inflation in Ukraine amounts to 0.7% in Oct, slows to 6.5% in annual terms – statistics

EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

Zelensky to investors: Ukraine is most attractive startup on Earth, invest in our talented people

Ukraine should improve Internet coverage, logistic, payments for developing e-commerce – Alibaba founder

Founder of Alibaba Jack Ma sees large potential in Ukraine

Contract with new TSO of Ukraine to allow Russia to start transit relations from clean slate – Naftogaz official

President vetoes bill on verification, monitoring of govt payments due to technical reasons – Finance ministry

Ukreximbank placing 10-year $100 mln subordinated notes at 9.95% per annum – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD