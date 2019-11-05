Economy

17:54 05.11.2019

ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

ArcelorMittal, the largest steel company, has invested $4.4 billion in ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) after its acquisition, and will invest another $1.8 billion over the next five years, the deputy director general for metallurgical production at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Ivanov, has said at a meeting with German Consul General in Donetsk (with temporary accommodation in Dnipro) Stefan Kyle.

"ArcelorMittal invested $4.8 billion in the purchase of the enterprise, and $4.4 billion in modernization of production. Another $1.8 billion will be invested in the next five years," the plant's press service said citing Ivanov.

He noted that the company makes a special bet on changes in sinter production, which accounts for about 70% of air emissions.

"We changed the initial decision and instead of reconstructing the sinter plant decided to build a pelletizing factory, which will allow us to reduce emissions not by 38%, but by 54%. In other words, we chose a more preferable environmental project and attracted a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for EUR350 million," Ivanov said.

According to him, in addition, the reconstruction of the second sinter plant worth $170 million, which is to be completed by the end of 2021, continues.

For his part, Stefan Kyle reminded that ArcelorMittal is not only a large foreign investor in Ukraine, but also represents the largest German investments through Germany's ArcelorMittal Duisburg, in connection with which German authorities are closely monitoring the development of the situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.

