11:17 05.11.2019

Vodafone Ukraine invites companies from other sectors to test user equipment for NB-IoT networks

Vodafone Ukraine invites companies from other sectors to test user equipment for NB-IoT networks

Vodafone Ukraine, the mobile communications operator, has reported about the full technical readiness of own NB-IoT network in Ukraine and the launch of the consumer testing, the press service of the operator has reported.

"Successful tests on real fragments of the Vodafone Ukraine network have already taken place in Kharkiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytsky, Kryvy Rih, Kherson and Dnipro. Special modules for smart metering with automated transfer of data provided by customers-companies from the field of provision of housing and utility services have passed tests," the company said in a statement.

Vodafone Ukraine invites companies from other industries to test user equipment – farmers, logistics companies, companies that provide security services, parking lots, lighting control systems and any other companies that work with sensors, metering devices and trackers.

Together with partners, Vodafone Ukraine forms proposals for customers for commercial operation of the network.

"Devices connected to the NB-IoT network can communicate with each in the 1800 MHz band. Moreover, the equipment can get stable access to the network even in hard-to-reach places, for example, in basements and elevator shafts. The deployment of NB-IoT technology is based on LTE network, which for users and partners means a high standard of security," the operator said.

Tags: #vodafone #networks
