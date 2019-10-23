Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on October 23 approved an updated macroeconomic forecast, which provides for a GDP growth of up to 3.7% in 2020 according to a conservative scenario, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"Under the first conservative scenario, the Ministry of Economy repeated the World Bank's forecast of a 3.7% GDP growth in 2020," Honcharuk said during a press briefing after a government meeting.

The optimistic scenario provides for economic growth in 2020 of up to 4.8% of GDP.

"If a real fight against corruption is waged in Ukraine, the economy can grow by 4.8% next year. This is also a realistic forecast," Honcharuk said.

However, the government's work is not enough for this, this requires an effective work of all branches of government, including law enforcement agencies and courts, he stressed.