Zelensky denies influence of any oligarch in Servant of the People faction, but complains of external pressure on inexperienced MPs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky denies the presence of influence groups of any oligarchs in the parliamentary faction Servant of the People Party, but complains about external pressure on certain inexperienced deputies.

"There is no influence group of any oligarch in the Servant of the People Party, this is nonsense. Anyone can just spread this misinformation," Zelensky said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

In turn, the president noted that in other factions there are deputies who daily "are engaged in emotional, monetary, and other influence." At the same time, he refused to talk about personalities.

"They want to split the Servant of the People Party," Zelensky emphasized.