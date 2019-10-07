Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree appointed his assistant Andriy Yermak and director general of Ukrposhta Ihor Smeliansky as members of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

"To appoint Yermak Andriy Borysovych, the assistant to the president of Ukraine and Smeliansky Ihor Yefymovych, the director general of the joint stock company Ukrposhta, as members of the supervisory board of the state concern Ukroboronprom (by agreement)," decree No. 734/2019 published on the website of the head of state on Monday says.

By the same decree, Zelensky ordered the termination of the powers of a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom, leader of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People People David Arakhamia.