Economy

10:15 07.10.2019

Gas stocks at UGS facilities exceed 20.5 bcm – Naftogaz

2 min read
Gas stocks at UGS facilities exceed 20.5 bcm – Naftogaz

Gas stocks at underground gas storage facilities of Ukraine as of October 2, 2019 exceeded 20.5 billion cubic meters (bcm), the press service of Naftogaz Ukrainy has said on its Facebook page.

"More than 20.5 bcm have been accumulated in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. This is the historic maximum of reserves in underground gas storage facilities over the past nine years. We continue preparing for the difficult winter in the conditions of a possible "zero transit." We believe that Ukraine is ready for a stable passage of the heating season 2019/2020," Naftogaz said in the message.

Earlier, Chairman of Executive Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said that the company planned to pump additional volumes of natural gas into the Ukrainian underground storage facilities in the event that Russia's Gazprom ceases gas transit through the country in 2020. Ukraine planned to enter the next heating season with about 20 bcm of natural gas in reserves, but currently, if gas stock replenishments continue at the current level, they will exceed 21 bcm.

On January 1, 2020 a 10-year transit contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom expires. Following the results of the recent regular round of negotiations in the Ukraine-EU-Russia format, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksiy Orzhel said that "the consultations were very constructive," emphasizing at the same time that Ukraine, having pumped up sufficient gas reserves, will be ready and to the zero transit option.

Tags: #naftogaz #gas
