Ukraine resumes commercial import of electricity from Russia

Ukraine on October 1, 2019 resumed commercial import of electricity from the Russian Federation, Ukrenergo transmission system operator has told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The company noted that in accordance with Articles 38 and 39 of the law on the electricity market, the transmission system operator is obliged to provide non-discriminatory access to the grids.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, on October 1 import of electricity from the Russian Federation on a flat schedule with a capacity of 100 MW was carried out by United Energy LLC.

In 2019, United Energy signed several contracts on gas supply for JSC Dniproazot (part of Privat Group), and in August-September of this year it participated in tenders for the supply of electricity for the Surkis brothers' Prykarpattiaoblenergo facilities.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on September 18 approved the amendment of MP Andriy Gerus to the law of Ukraine on the electricity market and allowed buying electricity under bilateral agreements from the countries that are not members of the European Energy Community. Gerus explained the need for his corrections by improving competition in the country's electricity market, which could lead to lower electricity prices for industrial consumers.