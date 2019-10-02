Economy

17:51 02.10.2019

Ukraine resumes commercial import of electricity from Russia

1 min read
Ukraine resumes commercial import of electricity from Russia

 Ukraine on October 1, 2019 resumed commercial import of electricity from the Russian Federation, Ukrenergo transmission system operator has told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The company noted that in accordance with Articles 38 and 39 of the law on the electricity market, the transmission system operator is obliged to provide non-discriminatory access to the grids.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, on October 1 import of electricity from the Russian Federation on a flat schedule with a capacity of 100 MW was carried out by United Energy LLC.

In 2019, United Energy signed several contracts on gas supply for JSC Dniproazot (part of Privat Group), and in August-September of this year it participated in tenders for the supply of electricity for the Surkis brothers' Prykarpattiaoblenergo facilities.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on September 18 approved the amendment of MP Andriy Gerus to the law of Ukraine on the electricity market and allowed buying electricity under bilateral agreements from the countries that are not members of the European Energy Community. Gerus explained the need for his corrections by improving competition in the country's electricity market, which could lead to lower electricity prices for industrial consumers.

Tags: #import #russia #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 01.10.2019
Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

09:35 01.10.2019
Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

15:56 25.09.2019
Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

14:43 25.09.2019
Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

11:11 25.09.2019
Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

10:14 20.09.2019
EU-Ukraine-Russia trilateral gas talks could resume late Oct – Šefčovič

EU-Ukraine-Russia trilateral gas talks could resume late Oct – Šefčovič

14:40 18.09.2019
Kremlin not expecting concrete agreements from upcoming Russia-Ukraine-EC gas talks - Peskov

Kremlin not expecting concrete agreements from upcoming Russia-Ukraine-EC gas talks - Peskov

13:49 14.09.2019
Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

Captives exchange between Ukraine, Russia to take place in near future – Ukrainian FM

16:09 11.09.2019
Gas talks with Russia will be complicated, but Ukraine ready – Honcharuk

Gas talks with Russia will be complicated, but Ukraine ready – Honcharuk

15:37 11.09.2019
Kremlin denies Smolenkov had access to Russian security services data

Kremlin denies Smolenkov had access to Russian security services data

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

NBU lowers official hryvnia exchange rate by another 1.2%, prevents hryvnia from further devaluation with interventions

Putin: Russia will sign gas transit contract with Ukraine if it implements EU legislation by year end

Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

LATEST

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

NBU lowers official hryvnia exchange rate by another 1.2%, prevents hryvnia from further devaluation with interventions

Putin: Russia will sign gas transit contract with Ukraine if it implements EU legislation by year end

Cadogan to sell subsidiary Gazvydobuvannya to Ukrinvest Group for $2.8 mln

Ukroboronprom head signs contract with Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit concern operations for 2018-2019 period

Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

Metinvest places $500 mln eurobonds at 7.95% per annum, EUR 300 mln bonds at 5.75% per annum – source

Over 46 companies from 11 countries show interest in concession of Olvia stevedore, Kherson port

National budget revenue target met by 82.7% in Sept – Ukraine's treasury

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD