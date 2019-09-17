Businessman Yaroslavsky claims interference of MPs in dispute about recovering $100 mln debt of AIS group

The owner and president of DCH Group, Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, has sent an official letter to the President of Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada and law enforcement authorities, pointing out the interference of MPs in a litigation on recovering of debts of AIS Group in the amount of around $100 million to DCH as a creditor and legal successor of UkrSibbank.

"It is very strange to read letters signed by members of the Verkhovna Rada, who are trying to replace the court and are engaged in advocacy of dishonest debtors. The practice of using the status of a member of parliament of Ukraine for personal purposes and to put pressure on law enforcement authorities should remain in the past," Yaroslavsky said in the document.

The businessman said that some members of the new convocation parliament are trying to use their status to put pressure on DCH as a creditor in the interests of the beneficiaries of the AIS group of companies - ex-MPs Dmytro Sviatash and Vasyl Poliakov.

Yaroslavsky recalled that in the criminal proceedings for recovering AIS debts, Poliakov was suspected of fraud, both group beneficiaries had limited freedom of movement, and some AIS officials were under house arrest around the clock.

Earlier the media published a letter signed by more than 20 MPs to the new Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, in which they, on the initiative of the AIS team, asked to check the possible involvement of First Deputy Prosecutor of Kyiv Pavlo Kononenko and other law enforcement officers in the alleged illegal seizure of the AIS group of companies.