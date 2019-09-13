Economy

Appeal court suspends decision of Kyiv's business court that closes Centrenergo bankruptcy case

Pivnichny business court of appeals has suspended a decision of Kyiv's business court that closed proceedings in the base of bankruptcy of PJSC Centrenergo.

The document dated September 10, 2019 is published in the unified register of court rulings.

"To suspend the appealed decision of the business court of Kyiv dated August 19, 2019 in case No. 15/76-b-43/624-b until hearing the counterclaims of Balance-Group LLC and Transnova LLC," the court said in the document.

The Balance-Group, disagreeing with the decision of the court of lower instance, filed a counterclaim seeking to invalidate the decision.

Transnova, in turn, filed a complaint in which it asked the court to renew the deadline for appeal, as well as to suspend the decision of the business court.

The court, following a review of Transnova's appeal regarding the renewal of the term, recognized that "the materials provided are sufficient to satisfy the claim." At the same time, the text does not indicate which materials served as the basis for the adoption of the relevant decision. At the same time, the court also said that in accordance with the Commercial Procedure Code (Part 5 of Article 262), it must, in the event of a decision to renew the appeal period, suspend the contested decision.

Thus, Pivnichny business court of appeals decided to consider the appeal of two limited liability companies, opened appeal proceedings for each of them, combined them into one, and suspended the decision of the court of lower instance. The appeal hearing is scheduled for October 9.

Tags: #centrenergo #bankruptcy
