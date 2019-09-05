Economy

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

The European Commission (EC) has included Ukraine in the list of countries that can export fruits and vegetables to the European Union.

According to a report on the website of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumers' Rights Protection, the agency requested the European Commission to recognize the entire territory of Ukraine as free from quarantine organisms in accordance with EU Council Directive 2019/523, which entered into force on September 1, 2019. Having considered the appeal of the regulator, the EC included Ukraine in the list of countries that are allowed to export fruits and vegetables without additional non-tariff barriers.

As reported, the Ukrainian Horticulture Association reported on the facts of refusals to purchase some types of fruits and vegetables from Ukraine in connection with the entry into force of Directive (EU) 2019/523.

