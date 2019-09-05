Economy

10:19 05.09.2019

Ukrzaliznytsia restructuring can last from one to 3-4 years – head

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia restructuring can last from one to 3-4 years – head

Restructuring of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia can last from one to three-four years depending on the scenario the government will choose, Ukrzaliznytsia head Yevhen Kravtsov told the journalists in the European Business Association (EBA) on Wednesday.

"There was an instruction to prepare a restructuring plan for Ukrzaliznytsia. For our part, we completely got in this process. We have already suggested in previous discussions with the minister a possible scenario for restructuring. Depending on which [restructuring] model the ministry and the government will choose, we expect this process to last from one to three or four years," he said.

According to Kravtsov, in this process Ukrzaliznytsia will fully focus on the position of infrastructure minister and prime minister.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine by the end of 2019 to prepare a plan on restructuring of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #kravtsov
