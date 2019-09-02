Economy

16:50 02.09.2019

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

1 min read
Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has delegated Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and Economic Development and Trade Minister Tymofiy Milovanov to start preparing large state companies to privatization and to hold the first bids at least on April 1, 2020.

"…to start preparing large state-owned companies for privatization and invitation of investment advisers. The deadline is December 1, 2019. Responsible are Honcharuk and Milovanov. The first competition should be held at least on April 1, 2020," he said during a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and representatives of law enforcement agencies in Kyiv on Monday.

Besides, he president instructed Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia by October 1, 2019 to approve a bill on cancellation of the list of state properties that are not subject to privatization, and instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to compile the list of strategic enterprises that are not subjects to privatization.

The president also ordered to transfer at least 500 enterprises to the State Property Fund for small privatization through the ProZorro. Sales e-procurement system until December 1, 2019.

Tags: #zelensky #privatization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 02.09.2019
Zelensky waiting from leadership of NABU, SBI reports on investigation of crimes at Ukroboronprom

Zelensky waiting from leadership of NABU, SBI reports on investigation of crimes at Ukroboronprom

15:35 02.09.2019
Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

14:26 02.09.2019
Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

12:49 02.09.2019
Ukraine doesn't refuse pension provision for Ukrainians in Israel - presidential press service

Ukraine doesn't refuse pension provision for Ukrainians in Israel - presidential press service

10:31 02.09.2019
Zelensky, Pence discuss Zelensky's future visit to U.S., meeting with Trump

Zelensky, Pence discuss Zelensky's future visit to U.S., meeting with Trump

09:47 02.09.2019
Zelensky expects to meet with Putin in Normandy format

Zelensky expects to meet with Putin in Normandy format

09:22 02.09.2019
Zelensky wants to give priority to discussing business with Trump

Zelensky wants to give priority to discussing business with Trump

09:19 02.09.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation – Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation – Zelensky

09:18 02.09.2019
Zelensky: Nord Stream 2 unacceptable, threatens entire Europe

Zelensky: Nord Stream 2 unacceptable, threatens entire Europe

17:07 31.08.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

LATEST

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Khomutynnik heads Cascade Investment Fund

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Nova Poshta intends deliver parcels by plane within one day

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

Rada can introduce 'cashback' mechanism for risky sectors in 2020 – Hetmantsev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD