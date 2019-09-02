Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has delegated Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk and Economic Development and Trade Minister Tymofiy Milovanov to start preparing large state companies to privatization and to hold the first bids at least on April 1, 2020.

"…to start preparing large state-owned companies for privatization and invitation of investment advisers. The deadline is December 1, 2019. Responsible are Honcharuk and Milovanov. The first competition should be held at least on April 1, 2020," he said during a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and representatives of law enforcement agencies in Kyiv on Monday.

Besides, he president instructed Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia by October 1, 2019 to approve a bill on cancellation of the list of state properties that are not subject to privatization, and instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to compile the list of strategic enterprises that are not subjects to privatization.

The president also ordered to transfer at least 500 enterprises to the State Property Fund for small privatization through the ProZorro. Sales e-procurement system until December 1, 2019.