Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine, also known as Ukravtodor, is developing a five-year program for repair of 24,000 km of international, national and regional highways worth UAH 500 billion, acting Head of Ukravtodor Slawomir Nowak has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Now, at the request of the President's Office, we are preparing a program of repairs of the country's main roads of M-N-R types with a total length of 24,000 km. We are calculating about UAH 500 billion for this program for five years," he said.

The head of the state agency said that over the past few years, Ukraine has significantly increased prices for the main materials from which the asphalt mix is made: bitumen has doubled in price, and crushed stone prices grew 2.6 times.

He also said that he was considering attracting funds from international financial institutions (IFIs) for this program: European banks and the World Bank.

Earlier, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said in the media that it is needed 10 years and UAH 1 trillion for the repair of roads in Ukraine.