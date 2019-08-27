Economy

16:43 27.08.2019

Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

1 min read
Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine, also known as Ukravtodor, is developing a five-year program for repair of 24,000 km of international, national and regional highways worth UAH 500 billion, acting Head of Ukravtodor Slawomir Nowak has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Now, at the request of the President's Office, we are preparing a program of repairs of the country's main roads of M-N-R types with a total length of 24,000 km. We are calculating about UAH 500 billion for this program for five years," he said.

The head of the state agency said that over the past few years, Ukraine has significantly increased prices for the main materials from which the asphalt mix is made: bitumen has doubled in price, and crushed stone prices grew 2.6 times.

He also said that he was considering attracting funds from international financial institutions (IFIs) for this program: European banks and the World Bank.

Earlier, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said in the media that it is needed 10 years and UAH 1 trillion for the repair of roads in Ukraine.

Tags: #nowak #ukraine #ukravtodor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 27.08.2019
Energy Efficiency Agency jointly with Finnish partners developing concept of 'green' investment fund in Ukraine

Energy Efficiency Agency jointly with Finnish partners developing concept of 'green' investment fund in Ukraine

13:48 27.08.2019
Lawyer for Russians held in Ukraine awaiting Zelensky's pardon decree

Lawyer for Russians held in Ukraine awaiting Zelensky's pardon decree

11:13 26.08.2019
Ukraine says fire tests of its carrier rocket successful

Ukraine says fire tests of its carrier rocket successful

13:33 24.08.2019
G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms

18:02 23.08.2019
Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

15:27 23.08.2019
Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

11:10 23.08.2019
Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

10:28 23.08.2019
Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

10:20 23.08.2019
Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

09:44 23.08.2019
Over 60 Russians, Ukrainians now in custody may be swapped before end of Aug

Over 60 Russians, Ukrainians now in custody may be swapped before end of Aug

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

Breaking up and sale of Ukrzaliznytsia to destroy Ukraine's logistics – minister

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

WB Group President pays first visit to Ukraine on Aug 22

LATEST

1+1 media to expand cooperation with FILM.UA Group, VIMN

NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

Defense Ministry offers purchasing fine quality steel to unblock production of APCs for army

Passenger transportation by rail should be subsidized by state – member of Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board

Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

RegioJet to launch direct railway link between Czech Republic and Ukraine in June 2020

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

Breaking up and sale of Ukrzaliznytsia to destroy Ukraine's logistics – minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD