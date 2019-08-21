Economy

17:42 21.08.2019

Norwegian NBT launches third phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

1 min read
Azovpromenergo LLC has launched the implementation of the third phase of Zofia wind farm with a capacity of 450 MW in Zaporizhia region, according to the website of the unified register of environmental impact assessment.

As part of the project, 120 sites are considered for the installation of up to 120 wind turbines with a capacity of 3.5 MW to 6 MW each. The height of the tower is up to 140 meters, the diameter of the rotor is from 145 meters to 170 meters, depending on the manufacturer and model of equipment.

It is expected that every year the third phase of the wind farm will produce about 1.8 million MWh of electricity.

The construction of Zofia 3 wind farm will be carried out in separate phases. The total capacity of Zofia wind farm will be 750 MW.

According to the unified state register of legal entities, Azovpromenergo is owned by East Renewable Zofia.

