16:34 20.08.2019

Court closes Centrenergo bankruptcy case – SPF head

 The business court of Kyiv on Monday decided to terminate hearing the case about bankruptcy of PJSC Centrenergo, satisfying the petition of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF).

"Accordingly, the bankruptcy case is closed," SPF Head Vitaliy Trubarov wrote on his Facebook page.

He expressed hope that soon the security will also be waived under the suit of Ukrdoninvest LLC of Vitaliy Kropachev, according to which the SPF is forbidden to carry out any actions to privatize Centrenergo.

Centrenergo is subject to privatization and the SPF is doing everything for its successful sale," Trubarov said.

At the same time, the decision may be challenged in the court of appeals.

