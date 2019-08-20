Coal stocks in TPPs' warehouses in Ukraine 46% less than last year

Coal reserves in the warehouses of thermal power plants (TPP) of energy generating companies in Ukraine as of August 19 stood at 753,400 tonnes, which is 46% (639,200 tonnes) less than a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's calculations, the reserves of anthracite currently amount to 262,800 tonnes, which is 8.1% (19,700 tonnes) more than last year. Gas coal reserves are 490,600 tonnes, which is 56.5% (659,000 tonnes) less than last year.

At the same time, coal reserves (anthracite and gas) in the warehouses of thermal power plants today amount to 164,600 tonnes, which is 50% less than a year earlier.

As reported, coal consumption by TPPs and combined heat and power plants in the country in 2018 increased by 5.7% (by 1.409 million tonnes) compared to 2017, to 26.22 million tonnes.