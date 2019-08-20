Economy

09:53 20.08.2019

Coal stocks in TPPs' warehouses in Ukraine 46% less than last year

1 min read
Coal reserves in the warehouses of thermal power plants (TPP) of energy generating companies in Ukraine as of August 19 stood at 753,400 tonnes, which is 46% (639,200 tonnes) less than a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's calculations, the reserves of anthracite currently amount to 262,800 tonnes, which is 8.1% (19,700 tonnes) more than last year. Gas coal reserves are 490,600 tonnes, which is 56.5% (659,000 tonnes) less than last year.

At the same time, coal reserves (anthracite and gas) in the warehouses of thermal power plants today amount to 164,600 tonnes, which is 50% less than a year earlier.

As reported, coal consumption by TPPs and combined heat and power plants in the country in 2018 increased by 5.7% (by 1.409 million tonnes) compared to 2017, to 26.22 million tonnes.

Tags: #coal #ukraine
