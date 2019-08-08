President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

A team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is drafting a package of the bills for introducing amendments into Tax Code that meant to settle some technical issues for business, namely difficulties occurred with the registration of the licenses for storage of petroleum products and alcohol.

"A state received information on petroleum and alcohol circulation. However, I believe it is wrong to introduce such large-scale amendments at once, not step-by-step. The volume of the burden that the business took upon itself at this stage is not proportional to the purpose this law pursues," said Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Serhiy Verlanov in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the work over these bills started a long ago.

"The changes will be introduced step-by-step, that’s why autumn plans to be very active in the lawmaking meaning," Verlanov said.

As reported, the introduction of licensing activities for the production, wholesale/retail trade and storage of petroleum products foresees modernization of the electronic administration system for the sale of fuel at each excise warehouse, the launch of a new system of control over the actual turnover and residual fuel, and the strengthening of responsibility for illegal fuel operations.