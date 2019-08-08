Economy

13:59 08.08.2019

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

1 min read
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

A team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is drafting a package of the bills for introducing amendments into Tax Code that meant to settle some technical issues for business, namely difficulties occurred with the registration of the licenses for storage of petroleum products and alcohol.

"A state received information on petroleum and alcohol circulation. However, I believe it is wrong to introduce such large-scale amendments at once, not step-by-step. The volume of the burden that the business took upon itself at this stage is not proportional to the purpose this law pursues," said Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Serhiy Verlanov in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the work over these bills started a long ago.

"The changes will be introduced step-by-step, that’s why autumn plans to be very active in the lawmaking meaning," Verlanov said.

As reported, the introduction of licensing activities for the production, wholesale/retail trade and storage of petroleum products foresees modernization of the electronic administration system for the sale of fuel at each excise warehouse, the launch of a new system of control over the actual turnover and residual fuel, and the strengthening of responsibility for illegal fuel operations.

Tags: #zelensky #verlanov #business #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

16:32 08.08.2019
Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

15:04 08.08.2019
Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

12:13 08.08.2019
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

11:25 08.08.2019
Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

11:24 08.08.2019
Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

18:09 07.08.2019
Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

17:26 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

16:57 07.08.2019
Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

15:16 07.08.2019
Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Potential corruption in architectural-construction inspectorate amounts to over UAH 3 bln a year – MP Shuliak

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

LATEST

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Cabinet of Ministers needs to protect Ukrainian producers of building materials – Sergiy Lishchyna

Potential corruption in architectural-construction inspectorate amounts to over UAH 3 bln a year – MP Shuliak

Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Finance Ministry, NBU should enhance coordination

EuroChem might re-enter ruble bond market this year

Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

Ukraine's forex reserves expand by 5.8% in July

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD