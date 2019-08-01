Net profit of Ukrainian banks 3.7 times up in H1, 2019

The net profit of solvent banks in Ukraine in January-June 2019 amounted to UAH 31 billion, which is 3.7 times more than in the same period last year (UAH 8.3 billion), the NBU said on its Facebook page.

The NBU pointed to three factors of growth in bank profits: a 20% increase in net interest income of banks, to UAH 39 billion, a growth in net commission income by 17%, to UAH 21 billion, and a positive result from revaluation and from transactions on currency sale and purchase – UAH 10.4 billion.

According to the NBU, there were 76 operating banks in Ukraine as of July 1, 2019.