Economy

15:45 29.07.2019

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

State enterprise Guaranteed Buyer on July 26 submitted a claim to the Economic Court of Kyiv for the recovery of an advance payment in the amount of UAH 1.58 billion from Ukrenergo.

According to the press service of Guaranteed Buyer, the cause of the lawsuit was the failure by Ukrenergo to pay Guaranteed Buyer services to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from alternative energy sources for the first 20 days of operation of the new electricity market in Ukraine.

"Since the launch of the new market, the power transmission system operator has never paid off Guaranteed Buyer," the press service stressed.

As reported, on June 27 the District Administrative Court of Kyiv as a result of the claim of Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant suspended the decision of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) establishing tariffs for the transfer of electricity for Ukrenergo in the second half of 2019.

Soon, the NCER adopted a new resolution, reducing by 10% the tariff of Ukrenergo for electricity transmission from August 1, 2019, to UAH 312.14/MWh.

Tags: #ukrenergo #court
