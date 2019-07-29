Economy

15:32 29.07.2019

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

2 min read
Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

Russia's decision to ban direct air travel with Georgia has significantly harmed Georgian Airways and put it in a difficult financial position, the airline said in a statement.

"The airline has had to return 80% of the tickets that had already been sold. Additionally, the number of those who want to obtain air tickets has sharply decreased, leading to the loss of a total of about $25 million for the airline," the statement reads.

Georgian Airways' management has asked the government to provide financial assistance. The government decided to compensate part of the company's losses. On July 24, the government decided to provide up to 600,000 euros to subsidize flights from Russian cities to Tbilisi and Batumi through Yerevan and back.

To that end, United Airports of Georgia (under the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development) will conclude relevant deals with airlines. The maximum subsidy per passenger is 90 euros (excluding VAT). The airlines will have to provide uninterrupted service for no more than one year, with at least two flights a week.

Currently, Georgian Airways is flying to Russia through Yerevan with support from a partner airline in Armenia. The Turkish airline AtlasGlobal has said that it is also willing to conduct transit flights between Moscow and Tbilisi. In mid-July, it opened an Istanbul-Tbilisi-Istanbul route.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning Russian airlines from flying to Georgia starting July 8. Tour operators and travel agents were advised to refrain from selling holiday tours to Georgia.

Tags: #ban #russia #losses #georgian_airways
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 29.07.2019
Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

13:16 29.07.2019
Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

12:32 29.07.2019
Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

11:19 29.07.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

11:13 29.07.2019
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow

14:55 27.07.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

12:24 27.07.2019
Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

12:12 26.07.2019
Sailors from Russian tanker detained in Ukraine return home to Krasnodar

Sailors from Russian tanker detained in Ukraine return home to Krasnodar

09:46 26.07.2019
Oschadbank gets no documents on Russia's contesting intl arbitration decision to compensate for bank losses due to annexation of Crimea

Oschadbank gets no documents on Russia's contesting intl arbitration decision to compensate for bank losses due to annexation of Crimea

18:26 25.07.2019
Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

Poroshenko says SBI materials could find their way to Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

LATEST

Ukrhydroenergo sees net profit fall by 3% in six months

Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Odesa port-side plant plans to resume work on Aug 1

SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

Regulator deletes 7 insurers from state register of financial institutions

Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD