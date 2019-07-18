Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister, leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party Volodymyr Groysman says that the Cabinet of Ministers already has proposals for the national budget for 2020, but they need to be discussed with a new government and a new parliament.

"The 2020 budget will have to be filed before September 15. We clearly have proposals for the draft budget, but it needs to be discussed already with the new government and the new parliament, because the budget will reflect the new government's policy," Groysman said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In his words, the future budget should retain at least 5% for defense, further investment in infrastructure: at least UAH 75 billion should be spent on the roads and UAH 10 billion on the roads between regional centers, on the New Ukrainian School initiative and health care reform.

The prime minister also noted that the minimum monthly wage in the state budget should be set at at least UAH 5,500.

At the same time, Groysman stated that the Pension Fund deficit would be within the current limits for a number of years.

"I can definitely say that our team is professionally ready to offer professional solutions and a balanced budget in the new political season. The main thing is not to have it inflated later with an increased deficit. A reasonable public debt management should be ensured," he added.

In addition, the prime minister said that next year there are still risks associated with the repayment of the country's debt obligations.