Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has stated that the minimum wage will be set at UAH 5,500 by 2020.

"I see that next year the minimum wage will not be UAH 4,173, but there will be UAH 5,500," Groysman said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The premier also noted that over several years, the average wage in the country should increase to $620.