Economy

11:43 08.07.2019

Court suspends govt resolution about right to hire, fire Naftogaz board chairman, board members

The district administrative court of Kyiv has suspended a part of government resolution No. 226 dated March 6, 2019, according to which the company's shareholders are authorized to elect or appoint for a term and dismiss or suspend board chairman and members of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The court issued the ruling to secure a claim of the Federation of Employers of the Oil and Gas Industry on May 14, 2019, according to the register of court rulings.

The court said that the provision of a claim to suspend the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers is necessary in connection with the possible unlawfulness of resolution No. 226 in this part, which is to be studied only in the process of solving the case.

In addition, on June 14, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv also suspended government resolution No. 325-r dated May 22, 2019 on the appointment of Kostiantyn Marievych as a member of the supervisory board of Naftogaz.

The same Federation of Employers of the Oil and Gas Industry said that Marievych cannot be a member of the Naftogaz's supervisory board and take part in its meetings due to a conflict of interests, since he is also a member of the supervisory boards of PJSC Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU, Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine) and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

