Economy

15:12 06.07.2019

Zelensky believes U.S. president can solve issue of Nord Stream 2 in favor of Ukraine

Zelensky believes U.S. president can solve issue of Nord Stream 2 in favor of Ukraine

The only person capable of solving the problem of Nord Stream 2 in the interests of Ukraine is U.S. President Donald Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The only solution to this issue is that I will have a meeting with the U.S. president. This is the only person who, I am sure, will resolve this issue in the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky said, when introducing head of Lviv Regional State Administration Markiyan Malsky.

According to him, neither German Chancellor Angela Merkel nor French President Emmanuel Macron will influence the continuation of construction of this gas pipeline due to pressure from the businesses of both countries.

"Neither Merkel nor Macron will influence the continuation of the Nord Stream pipeline because their local businesses greatly influence them. They can do nothing with this," Zelensky said.

He added that only Denmark will oppose the construction of the gas pipeline, while the rest of Europe will support this project.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #zelensky #trump
Interfax-Ukraine
