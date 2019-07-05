Economy

17:50 05.07.2019

Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

1 min read
Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on July 5 supported four draft agreements between Ukraine and the EU to attract additional financing of the social and economic sphere for EUR 86.9 million and authorized the first deputy prime minister, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade to sign them.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the additional EU funding for the east of Ukraine amounted to EUR 10 million (the total sum reached EUR 60 million).

"Funds will be attracted for the social and economic renewal of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as the regions bordering the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.

In addition, the European Commission will issue EUR 44 million to finance the Technical Cooperation Program for 2019, in particular, to reform agriculture, energy, public procurement, environmental protection, and trade.

The draft agreement on support of the civil society and culture provides for EU assistance in the amount of EUR 10 million for the development of cultural institutions, public involvement in policy making and the overall process of reforming Ukraine.

The draft financing agreement of the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative – Stage 2 will allow raising EUR 22.9 million.

Tags: #fiscal_aid #eu #cabinet_of_ministers #agreements
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:28 05.07.2019
Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

Cabinet approves results of tenders for PSA on nine hydrocarbon deposits

14:02 05.07.2019
Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

15:54 03.07.2019
Groysman: Cabinet will propose laying at least UAH 75 bln for road works in draft budget for 2020

Groysman: Cabinet will propose laying at least UAH 75 bln for road works in draft budget for 2020

10:10 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

14:45 02.07.2019
DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

16:12 27.06.2019
EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

17:02 22.06.2019
Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

15:48 20.06.2019
Ukraine will be able to get EUR 500 mln of EU macro-financial aid if fulfills five more conditions – Mingarelli

Ukraine will be able to get EUR 500 mln of EU macro-financial aid if fulfills five more conditions – Mingarelli

14:58 19.06.2019
Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

15:30 18.06.2019
Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Naftogaz ready to enter eurobond market next week, waiting for government permit

UK court to freeze $145 mln in Nord Stream dividends to Gazprom

PM criticizes judge's decision to lock payment dividends for 2018 by Naftogaz

Ukraine's preparations for termination of gas transit by Gazprom from 2020 under threat over fall in production by Ukrgazvydobuvannia

LATEST

IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

Partial privatization, bringing state companies' shares to intl exchanges will increase their efficiency

Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

Ukraine's forex reserves 6.4% up in June 2019

Naftogaz ready to enter eurobond market next week, waiting for government permit

Kolomoisky says assets worth $7.5-8 bln

Kharkiv airport raises passenger traffic by 26% in H1, 2019

Agriculture ministry compensates UAH 383 mln to farmers under livestock breeding program

UK court to freeze $145 mln in Nord Stream dividends to Gazprom

PM criticizes judge's decision to lock payment dividends for 2018 by Naftogaz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD