Cabinet supports four draft agreements with EU on EUR 86.9 mln fiscal aid for Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on July 5 supported four draft agreements between Ukraine and the EU to attract additional financing of the social and economic sphere for EUR 86.9 million and authorized the first deputy prime minister, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade to sign them.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the additional EU funding for the east of Ukraine amounted to EUR 10 million (the total sum reached EUR 60 million).

"Funds will be attracted for the social and economic renewal of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as the regions bordering the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.

In addition, the European Commission will issue EUR 44 million to finance the Technical Cooperation Program for 2019, in particular, to reform agriculture, energy, public procurement, environmental protection, and trade.

The draft agreement on support of the civil society and culture provides for EU assistance in the amount of EUR 10 million for the development of cultural institutions, public involvement in policy making and the overall process of reforming Ukraine.

The draft financing agreement of the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative – Stage 2 will allow raising EUR 22.9 million.