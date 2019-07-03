Economy

09:58 03.07.2019

Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with World Bank Vice-President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller spoke about the preparations for a large privatization in Ukraine.

"We want to deepen cooperation. Today we met with the IMF delegation, during which support to Ukraine was confirmed. We are ready to join the new program after the formation of the new government," Zelensky said during a meeting with Muller in Toronto on Tuesday, the press service of the head of state reported.

He said that Ukraine has achieved macroeconomic stability and is ready to continue the implementation of reforms after the election of a new parliament.

Zelensky recalled that he had previously canceled more than 160 decrees that pressed on the business.

The president of Ukraine also reported on the preparation for a large privatization.

"We see the conducting of this privatization already in 2019," the head of state said.

Zelensky said that an investment forum on the restoration of Donbas is planned to be held in Mariupol in September.

"And here we need your help regarding investing money in the infrastructure of Donbas," the president said.

According to the head of state, for Ukraine it is important to involve the World Bank in the implementation of infrastructure projects.

